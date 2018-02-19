Officials: Social media threat made toward New Hampstead High School is not credible

Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials confirm they have investigated a social media threat toward a school.

According to officials, the post was made by a student who does not attend New Hampstead High School. Several students found the post and alerted the proper authorities.

Campus police have identified the person who posted the threat. Police state the threat was unfounded and there is no evidence there is a threat to campus.

New Hampstead High School remains on a regular operating schedule.

