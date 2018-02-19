Officials: Social media threat made toward New Hampstead High School is not credible

House Bill 657 has passed through the Georgia house and could soon make it illegal for anyone in the state to give firearms to a convicted felon.More >>
Three Outback Steakhouse employees are still being treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen Friday night.More >>
The city of Savannah is holding its first big job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 20.More >>
The 11th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival kicks off Monday, Feb. 19.More >>
Police have a portion of White Bluff Road closed after a two-vehicle crash brought down a utility pole and power lines around 9 a.m. Monday morning.More >>
