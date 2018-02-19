Beaufort County deputy reportedly punched in head by man he was trying to help

According to the BCSO, deputies went to Detour Road in Seabrook, South Carolina, on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. to aid a 24-year-old man who was bleeding and in need of medical assistance.

A Beaufort County deputy was punched in the head Saturday evening by a bleeding man he was allegedly trying to help.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has not named the man because an investigation is underway.

According to the BCSO, deputies went to a residence on Detour Road in Seabrook, South Carolina, Saturday at 6:40 p.m. to aid a 24-year-old man who was bleeding and in need of medical assistance.

The sheriff's office said in a press release the man attacked deputies when medical personnel tried to help him. Two deputies were injured when they tried to subdue the man. One was punched in the head and another injured his ankle.

Deputies used a stun gun on the man before he lost consciousness. He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he is still hospitalized.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident at the request of Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner, who felt an investigation was necessary because the subject lost consciousness after becoming combative. SLED is trying to determine what caused the man to lose consciousness.

Both deputies were treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

