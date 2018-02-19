Man dies after struggle with Beaufort County deputies

According to the BCSO, deputies went to Detour Road in Seabrook, South Carolina, on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. to aid a 24-year-old man who was bleeding and in need of medical assistance.

A Seabrook man died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Feb. 20 after being hospitalized following a struggle with Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies.

According to the BCSO, deputies went to a residence on Detour Road in Seabrook, South Carolina, Feb. 17 at 6:40 p.m. to aid Trey Pringle, 24, who was bleeding and in need of medical assistance.

Pringle was allegedly "out of control" and assaulted deputies when medical personnel tried to help him.

Two deputies were injured when they tried to subdue the man. One was punched in the head and another injured his ankle.

Deputies used a stun gun on Pringle before he lost consciousness.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident and Pringle's death.

Both deputies were treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

