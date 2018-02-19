These are the five most severe restaurant violations

The CDC classifies five factors as the highest risks for foodborne illness. (Source: CDC)

After Baldino's in Garden City received an unsatisfactory score of 43 on Feb. 14, 2018, during a restaurant inspection, WTOC decided to find out what the most serious violations a restaurant can make are.

Baldino's fell short on – among other things -- storing food at incorrect temperatures and for some staff improperly handling and storing food. Those violations fall under some of the most severe.

The restaurant owner now says his eatery is in full compliance; however, he's still waiting on inspectors to update the score.

In the meantime, it's important for consumers to know exactly what violations can cause a restaurant to receive such a poor score.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these five factors pose the highest risk for foodborne illness and are therefore of top concern to restaurant inspectors:

Purchasing food from unsafe sources.

Failing to cook food adequately.

Holding food at incorrect temperatures.

Using contaminated equipment.

Practicing poor personal hygiene.

A restaurant found doing any of the above could receive a nine point deduction, the highest category of deduction. Any of violation of that order immediately requires a restaurant to correct the error at the time of inspection.

