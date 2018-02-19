Investigation underway after Ellabell church vandalized

Vandalism at a small, rural church in Bulloch County has left members heartbroken and investigators determined to find the criminals.

Church members at Eldora Baptist can't imagine why anyone would do this kind of damage.

Broken windows all around the classroom trailer don't show the half of what someone decided to do. They kicked in several doors in more than one building, they took fire extinguishers off the wall and sprayed them all over the carpet and chairs, and even down the playground slide. Members we spoke to didn't want to be seen on camera for fear of retaliation, but they are heartbroken.

"We care for this church. We care for the property. To see something like this happen just takes us back," one member said.

Shattered glass just highlights the things strewn on the floors. Outside, they dumped oil into the gas tank of the church's riding mower.

Investigators say this crime not only touches church members but also people who seek help and guidance there.

"...and if you come here and victimize this church, how comfortable does that make me if I come here seeking help?"

Members say they're already praying for whoever did this. They say forgiving will be easier than forgetting.

"It's gonna leave a scar in our collective memory about what happened here."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

