Students in Beaufort County compete in Sodexo's Future Chef Competition

Elementary students in Beaufort prepared their best dishes to compete in this year's future chef competition.

This year's category is Healthy Asian Fusion foods. The winning dish was Asian Sloppy Joes, created by fifth-grader at Michael C. Riley Elementary, Brady Sacha.

Sacha's take on the American classic included ground turkey with ginger and garlic along with a carrot-apple slaw. Brady says he wanted to combine his favorite foods.

"Why I made this is because I love Sloppy Joes and apples and carrots, so I just decided to make Sloppy Joe," he said.

Brady credited his mother for his love of cooking, saying, 'she's a great cook.'

