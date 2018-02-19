BCSO looking for suspects after shooting at Circle K on Trask Parkway

Beaufort County investigators are looking for the individuals responsible for shooting a man at the Circle K on Trask Parkway in Sheldon, Monday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the store after reports that the victim was shot in the parking lot by subjects who were inside of a vehicle. It was further reported that the subjects then got away from the scene in the vehicle immediately after the shooting. They have not yet been identified or located, but deputies have secured the scene and there is no apparent public safety threat.

Officials say the victim is being transported to Beaufort Memorial by EMS for treatment.

Anyone with information on the identities of the subjects is urged to contact Emergency Dispatch 911.

