Savannah PD investigates stabbing in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department responded to a stabbing in Forsyth Park, Monday night. 

It happened around 7:40 p.m after two men got into a fight. Police say one man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

