Savannah PD on scene of stabbing in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a stabbing in Forsyth Park, Monday night. 

Police say one man has been injured, but we aren't sure of the extent of injuries at this time. 

No suspect is in custody. 

