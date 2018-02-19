Troopers investigating deadly crash on U.S. Hwy 301 in Statesboro

A crash on U.S. Highway 301 took a woman's life and injured her nine-year-old Sunday night.

Balloons and flowers mark the place on the highway where Alejandra Martinez Barnabe died. Her pickup went underneath a tanker truck pulling out at Buddy's Truck Stop.

"I heard a bang and some glass break. This other dude started running over. I was walking then I saw it and took off running," said witness, Romano Young.

Young helped pull Barnabe's nine-year-old child from the wreckage. Barnabe had already died.

The tanker truck driver, Charles Britt of Conway, South Carolina, was not hurt. Young says this road worries him, especially at night.

"You have to pull out of here with caution, and this highway stays pretty busy, so I am concerned about it," he said.

State troopers have weeks of investigation ahead of them, studying any and all data that comes from the two trucks to try and figure out what went wrong.

