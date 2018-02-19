Garden City PD receives renewed state certification

The Garden City Police Department is being recognized for their hard work.

Savannah Police Department Chief Mark Revenew presented the Garden City PD with their renewed state certification. The department has been state-certified since 2003.

Throughout the years, the departments must be reviewed by the state to ensure the departments' standards are up to par.

"The reason it's important is it's an indication that when we say we're professionals, we have standards, we follow standards, and they're the highest standards, and that we're transparent in nature so that when the state comes in and reviews what we're doing, we're actually doing what we say we do," said Garden City Police Chief, Gilbert Ballard.

Chief Mark Revenue presented the renewed state certification on behalf of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

