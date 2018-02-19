Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls advance to Final Four - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls advance to Final Four

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
RIDGELAND, SC (WTOC) -

The Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls are headed to the SCHSL Class AAA Lower State Championship.

The Jaguars took down defending state champion Bishop England, 66-41, Monday night in Ridgeland to advance to the lower state title game. Ridgeland-Hardeeville will play Swansea Saturday night at the Florence Civic Center for a berth in the Class AAA State Championship.

