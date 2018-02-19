Eagles extend Byington through 2022 season

Georgia Southern is very happy with the job head men's basketball coach Mark Byington is doing in Statesboro.

That's why the Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Byington, locking him in through the 2021-2022 season.

"When you look at the success Mark has had on the court in combination with his academic success, we knew we needed to keep him in Statesboro," Georgia Southern athletic director Tom Kleinlein told GSEagles.com. "Every one of the players he has coached has graduated, and he's won almost 90 games in five years against a tough schedule. That kind of production on and off the court certainly needs to be rewarded, and we're excited to announce this extension."

Byington is in his fifth season in Statesboro, and has an 86-70 record with the Eagles. He's led Georgia Southern to two top-three finishes in the Sun Belt Conference and the conference tournament title game in 2015. The Eagles played in the CBI Tournament in 2017.

Georgia Southern says Byington's contract includes performance bonuses associated with conference finishes, postseason play, and Academic Progress Rate results.

The Eagles take the court again Thursday when they travel to Texas-Arlington.