Tigers outscored in OT at Hampton

For the 9th time this season, Savannah State eclipsed the 100 point mark in a game. For the first time in those nine games, the Tigers lost.

Hampton knocked off Savannah State 114-102 in overtime Monday night. The loss drops the Tigers to 13-15 overall and 10-3 in MEAC play. The Pirates opened overtime on a 10-4 run, then sank ten straight free throws over the final 1:33 to ice it.

Jahir Cabeza scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Tigers in the losing effort, while three other SSU players scored in double figures. Offense wasn't the issue for the Tigers Monday.

SSU shot 41 percent from the floor, and made 18 three-pointers, but missed a pair of layups late in regulation that would have prevented overtime.

The Tigers are still in a first place tie in the MEAC standings, and take the court again Saturday night at Bethune-Cookman.