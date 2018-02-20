Authorities locate missing dementia patient in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

James Robertson (Source: Chatham County Police Department)
Authorities say they have located a missing dementia patient.

Police were notified around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday that 84-year-old James Robertson had walked away from the facility where he lives on Wilmington Island Road.

CEMA tweeted that they found Robertson Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

