Chatham County police search for missing dementia patient

The Chatham County Police Department and Chatham Emergency Management are asking for the public’s help in locating 84-year-old James Robertson.

Authorities were notified around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday that Robertson had walked away from the facility where he lives, located in the 300 block of Wilmington Island Road.

Robertson is described as a white male, 6’3”, 250 lb., with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Robertson has dementia and may be in danger. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

