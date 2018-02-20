SCCPSS Pre-K lottery opens Feb. 20

If you're the parent of a 4-year-old in Savannah-Chatham County, you can now enroll your child in Pre-K for next fall.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 is the official beginning of the SCCPSS Pre-K Lottery. The program consists of 62 classes at 29 sites and is available to all children in the district who will turn four on or before September 1st of this year.

WTOC spoke with Cassandra Moss who oversees the program and she explained the benefits of starting your kid early in school.

“Provides cognitive development, social and emotional development, as well as communication skills. We build on math, literacy, science and social study skills to prepare the children for the next level of learning,” says Moss, SCCPSS.

Parents can pick your top three choices of schools even if those schools are not in their zone.

To apply online and for more information, click here.

