5 teens arrested in connection to break-in, vandalism at small Ellabell church

Vandalism at a small, rural church in Bulloch County has left members heartbroken and investigators determined to find the criminals.

Investigators say they have made several arrests in connections to a break-in and vandalism at a small, rural church in Bulloch County.

Five juveniles have been arrested in the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Church members can't imagine why anyone would do this kind of damage. The incident happened over the weekend at Eldora Baptist Church in Ellabell. Vandals broke windows, kicked in several doors in more than one building, took fire extinguishers off the wall and sprayed them all over the carpet and chairs and even down the playground slide. In some spots, they smeared food on the floor and walls. Outside, they dumped oil into the gas tank of the church's riding mower.

Investigators say this crime not only touches church members but also people who seek help and guidance there.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

