Student causes scare by throwing firework at Groves High bus stop

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

Fireworks caused a brief scene at Groves High School on Tuesday morning.

According to the principal, a student threw a firework on the bus ramp. Students were startled until they realized it was a firework.

According to the principal, a callout was sent to parents about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

