Car crashes into office building on Savannah's Southside

Savannah Fire says a car crashed into an office building on Executive Circle off Abercorn Street on Savannah’s Southside Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. The car has since been removed from the building. Luckily, no one was inside the part of the building where the crash occurred. One person from the vehicle had minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.