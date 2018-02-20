Hinesville city services, communications affected by IT outage

According to a press release, the outage is interrupting payments, job applications and other functions. Telephones, computers and servers at the city are also being affected.More >>
According to a press release, the outage is interrupting payments, job applications and other functions. Telephones, computers and servers at the city are also being affected.More >>
Investigators say they have made several arrests in connection to a break-in and vandalism at a small, rural church in Ellabell.More >>
Investigators say they have made several arrests in connection to a break-in and vandalism at a small, rural church in Ellabell.More >>
Savannah Fire says a car crashed into an office building on Executive Circle off Abercorn Street on Savannah’s Southside Tuesday morning.More >>
Savannah Fire says a car crashed into an office building on Executive Circle off Abercorn Street on Savannah’s Southside Tuesday morning.More >>
Fireworks caused a brief scene at Groves High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
Fireworks caused a brief scene at Groves High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The first-ever City of Savannah sponsored job fair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20.More >>
The first-ever City of Savannah sponsored job fair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20.More >>