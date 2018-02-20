Hinesville city services, communications affected by IT outage

According to a press release, the outage is interrupting payments, job applications and other functions. Telephones, computers and servers at the city are also being affected. (Source: City of Hinesville)

The city of Hinesville is investigating an IT outage that is preventing certain city services from being accessible.

According to a press release, the outage is interrupting payments, job applications and other functions. Telephones, computers and servers at city facilities are also being affected.

"The city of Hinesville has multiple levels of redundancy to protect against outages of this magnitude, and this is the first time a problem of this nature has occurred," Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard said. "We are in the process of investigating the problem as well as solutions, and I have full confidence in my team to get us up and running, even if it is under less than ideal circumstances."

City officials do not have a timeline of when services might be restored.

