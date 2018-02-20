South Carolinians spent more on electricity than any other state in 2016

Residential customers in South Carolina spent on average $1,753 for electricity in 2016. That's more than customers anywhere else in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Though South Carolina's electricity prices are not the most costly per kilowatt-hour ($0.13), the EIA says residential customers in the state spend more than their counterparts because of a combination of climate and infrastructure.
"Residential customers in the southeastern part of the country use the most electricity on average," an EIA report reads. "Almost all homes in the southeastern states have air-conditioning equipment and use it more intensely than other areas of the country. Homes in the southeast are also more likely to have electric space heating, water heating and cooking than the national average."
South Carolinians spend about $400 more than the average U.S. residential customer ($1,351).
Residential customers in New Mexico spent on average $911 in 2016, the least amount in the U.S. The most expensive residential electricity prices were in Hawaii. The average residential customer spent $0.28 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2016. The cheapest costs were in Louisiana ($0.09 per kilowatt-hour).
Georgians spent on average $0.12 per kilowatt-hour in 2016
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Law enforcement is investigating an incident involving carbon monoxide on the 2000 block of North Fernwood Drive in East Savannah.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating an incident involving carbon monoxide on the 2000 block of North Fernwood Drive in East Savannah.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design kicked off their deFINE ART Festival in Forsyth Park, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design kicked off their deFINE ART Festival in Forsyth Park, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Court documents show R&B singer R. Kelly has been evicted from two Atlanta-area homes over unpaid rent.More >>
Court documents show R&B singer R. Kelly has been evicted from two Atlanta-area homes over unpaid rent.More >>
The city of Savannah held its first ever job fair at the Savannah Civic Center on Tuesday.More >>
The city of Savannah held its first ever job fair at the Savannah Civic Center on Tuesday.More >>
A proposal that would allow religious adoption agencies in Georgia to refuse to work with same-sex couples has passed the Senate Judiciary Committee.More >>
A proposal that would allow religious adoption agencies in Georgia to refuse to work with same-sex couples has passed the Senate Judiciary Committee.More >>