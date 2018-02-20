Don't Be a Victim: Active shooter situations

Mass shootings like the one that happened last week in Florida are rare, but unfortunately, they do happen.

What would you do if you were at work, or school, or church and someone started firing indiscriminately?

In the event that you were to ever find yourself caught in a situation involving an active shooter, there are three things to remember. First, run. If you can't do that, hide, and then fight for your life any way possible.

Mass shootings have become all too real. While it's something we may not like to think about, Homeland Security, OSHA, and law enforcement agencies say it's something we need to keep in mind because surviving an active shooter situation takes quick and appropriate action. That means recognizing a threat and having an escape route and plan in mind.

Mass shootings are usually over within 10-15 minutes before police arrive, so try to get out of the building at all costs. If you can't run, find a place where the shooter is less likely to find you. Lock the door, silence phones, and remain quiet. Call 911 if possible and leave the line open if you can't speak. As a last resort, and only when your life is in imminent danger, officials say you should fight aggressively to disrupt or incapacitate the active shooter in any way possible, including improvising weapons.

When law enforcement does arrive, follow their instructions, raise your hands so they can see you are not a threat, and avoid pointing screaming. As difficult as it may seem, try to remain as calm as possible throughout the ordeal.

"It's important to keep things in perspective and remember that chances of being caught up in an active shooter situation are extremely slim, but you should always be aware of your environment no matter where you are, and be prepared for any possible dangers.

