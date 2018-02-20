SCAD's deFINE Art Festival underway in Forsyth Park

The Savannah College of Art and Design kicked off their deFINE ART Festival in Forsyth Park, Tuesday afternoon.

This is the ninth year for the popular event full of artistic expressions that include exhibits, lectures, the SCAD Drumline, and international honorees.

Tuesday, attendees and volunteers wore a garment stitched together by one of this years' featured artists, Pa Camil. The 300-foot long garment was made to show a moment of unity.

"This piece is a celebration of diversity. You see how important it is for us to celebrate every culture, to celebrate every nationality, and be aware of how important it is to spend time together," said Humberto Moro, Curator, SCAD Museum of Art.

The deFINE Art event will go on until Friday. All events are free and open to the public.

