Live Oak Public Libraries in Savannah consolidating with PINES library system

Live Oak Public Libraries in Savannah are in the process of merging with the Pines Network.

Pines Network acquired the libraries this year. They have more than 300 libraries in the state of Georgia. The consolidation was more about combining resources. It's an important change since so many people use local libraries.

"People who are sitting down and doing training courses online, applying for jobs online so we are a part of the workforce development that's going on in the state of Georgia," said state librarian, Julie Walker. "Libraries, there are people standing at the door waiting to get in every morning. The parking lots are full, and I see that all over the state."

Walker says libraries aren't just for books anymore.

"Some people do say we don't need libraries anymore because everybody has a computer and Google, and that's just not true. In some parts of the state, it's very difficult to access high-speed internet or to be able to have your own computer or internet access at home."

All old library cards expired on Tuesday, so to have access to books or computers, you'll have to go in and register for a new one. If you have an overdue item, your fees will be forgiven if you turn it in Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.