Savannah job fair sees great turnout

The city of Savannah held its first ever job fair at the Savannah Civic Center on Tuesday.

Eighty employers gathered to talk and interview those interested in getting a job. We're told around 1,000 people showed up.

Several industries such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, and construction were all represented.

Savannah's poverty rate is at 26 percent. Mayor Eddie DeLoach has been trying to get that number down and also make sure the community is educated.

"We're all looking for employees, always looking for employees. You never can have enough good employees, so we're out doing that and it gives people a chance to, you know, move up. A lot of folks I talked to here are not just brand new to the workforce. Some of them are middle-aged and looking for a chance to move up," Mayor DeLoach said.

The job fair was free and open for everyone to attend.

