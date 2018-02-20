16-ft Great White tagged, released off HHI coast - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

16-ft Great White tagged, released off HHI coast

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
Connect
(Source: Outcast Sport Fishing) (Source: Outcast Sport Fishing)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released a 16-foot Great White off the coast of Hilton Head Island, Monday afternoon. 

They initially hooked up with a 9-10 footer, which turned out to only be a teaser. Several hours later, the fishermen came into contact with the massive shark. They say after they tagged her, she took off. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly