Two Savannah residents found deceased due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Law enforcement is investigating an incident involving carbon monoxide on the 2000 block of North Fernwood Drive in East Savannah.

Two people were found unresponsive inside a home. Officials confirmed to WTOC that they have both passed away.

Savannah Police and firefighters have responded to the scene within two minutes. The Savannah Fire hazmat team entered the residence and found the residents in a back bedroom.

Officials say it is not safe to re-enter the home for investigation until carbon monoxide levels drop.

At this time, there is no information on how or when the issue started.

