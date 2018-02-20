Varnville, SC man charged with attempted murder

A Varnville, SC man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Robert Lee Haynes, Jr., 34, turned himself into authorities on Monday, Feb. 20. He was wanted for an incident that occurred on Curly Road in Varnville on Feb. 17.

A Varnville officer responded to the Hampton Regional Medical Center to speak to the victim in reference to an assault. A 29-year-old female had been shot in the face with a handgun, according to police.

Haynes has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Haynes’s bond hearing was held on Monday afternoon where bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety.

