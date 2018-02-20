Man known to expose himself returns to Ardsley Park

A man known to expose himself to children has returned to Ardsley Park.

The latest incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 18, near the 200 block of E. 51st Street in front of a group of young girls.

The girls say they were walking when a man driving a Silver Sedan unzipped his pants and exposed himself. The girls say the man looked right at them before he sped off.

The girls describe the guy as a white man in his early 30s. At the time, the man was wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, a blue baseball cap, and black sunglasses. According to Savannah Police, the same car with the same man has been spotted in Ardsley Park before.

Back in November, two young girls said the man exposed himself after he asked them for directions.

The man is still on the loose. Officers say they need the community's help catching this man.

If you see something suspicious, report it. Officer Marvin Williams, Crime Prevention Officer for Savannah Police says safety should be a top priority.

"From there, if you can say 'there were this tall, in this vehicle, they were wearing this hat; whatever information you can give us is important and most helpful," Williams said.

Officer Williams says don't forget about your smartphone. Keep it in your hand and take a picture or video if you notice something out of the ordinary.

