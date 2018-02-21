Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run overnight on Abercorn Street

Savannah Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Abercorn Street near Largo Drive on Savannah’s Southside.

Authorities say a light-colored vehicle hit a man walking across the street. The vehicle then continued down Abercorn Street.

The victim was breathing when police arrived but was seriously injured.

Savannah PD's TIU is handling the investigation.

