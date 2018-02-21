Moms from across Ga head to Atlanta to rally against gun-related bills

Mothers from across Georgia will be heading to the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to rally against gun-related bills the state legislature is considering.

Those include one state bill to get rid of our current concealed carry system, and allow people to walk around with loaded, concealed guns, without a permit.

The Moms Demand Action advocacy group will rally Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, and there will be a group from Savannah in attendance. The group of mothers left around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

'Moms Demand Action' -- This group rolled out 30mins ago, headed to Atlanta from Savannah. Their mission is to rally against gun legislation that would allow anyone to carry guns without a permit. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/qWwT23FZq2 — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) February 21, 2018

To find out more about Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, click here.

