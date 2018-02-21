Moms from across Ga head to Atlanta to rally against gun-related - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Moms from across Ga head to Atlanta to rally against gun-related bills

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
By Jarvis Robertson, Reporter
Mothers from across Georgia will be heading to the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to rally against gun-related bills the state legislature is considering.

Those include one state bill to get rid of our current concealed carry system, and allow people to walk around with loaded, concealed guns, without a permit.

The Moms Demand Action advocacy group will rally Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, and there will be a group from Savannah in attendance. The group of mothers left around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

To find out more about Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, click here.

