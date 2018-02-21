Moms from across Ga head to Atlanta to rally for tougher gun law

As the debate on gun legislation continues to dominate conversation after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead, the group "Moms Demand Action" will hit the steps of the state capitol in protest on Wednesday.More >>
Mothers from across Georgia will be heading to the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to rally for tougher gun laws.More >>
You may want to think twice when someone comes knocking on your door.More >>
The Glynn County Police Department just upgraded their look with new police cruiser designs and new uniforms for officers.More >>
Savannah Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Abercorn Street near Largo on Savannah’s Southside.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East President Street and Elba Island Road Wednesday morning.More >>
