Glynn County PD gets new look

St. Joseph's/Candler is holding a job fair at its Hinesville clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 21.More >>
St. Joseph's/Candler is holding a job fair at its Hinesville clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 21.More >>
The Glynn County Police Department just upgraded their look with new police cruiser designs and new uniforms for officers.More >>
The Glynn County Police Department just upgraded their look with new police cruiser designs and new uniforms for officers.More >>
Mothers from across Georgia will be heading to the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to rally against gun-related bills the state legislature is considering.More >>
Mothers from across Georgia will be heading to the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to rally against gun-related bills the state legislature is considering.More >>
The governor and lawmakers have announced a proposal to slash income taxes in Georgia in response to federal tax changes passed in December.More >>
The governor and lawmakers have announced a proposal to slash income taxes in Georgia in response to federal tax changes passed in December.More >>
Savannah Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Abercorn Street near Largo on Savannah’s Southside.More >>
Savannah Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Abercorn Street near Largo on Savannah’s Southside.More >>