Glynn County PD gets new look

One of the old GPD cruisers. (Source: GPD)

One of the new GPD cruisers. (Source: GPD)

The Glynn County Police Department just upgraded their look.

The department announced there will be new car designs and new uniforms for their officers. The cruisers are going from brown and gold colors, to a new black and white color scheme. And officer uniforms will go from brown and a pinkish-tan, to green and tan.

Police Chief John Powell says the money for new decals and uniforms were already in the department’s budget.

