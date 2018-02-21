St. Joseph's/Candler holding job fair at Hinesville clinic

St. Joseph's/Candler is holding a job fair at its Hinesville clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The hospital is holding walk-in interviews. They're looking for people to work at several of its immediate care clinics including Savannah, Statesboro and Bluffton. Available positions include medical receptionists, medical assistants and radiology technologists.

This job fair will take place between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Immediate Care Center, 780 E. Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville. Those looking to attend should bring a photo ID and resume with them.

