Vehicles collide at E President St, Elba Island Rd intersection

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East President Street and Elba Island Road Wednesday morning.

A Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputy says it was a minor crash that snarled traffic for a bit. A driver of a Ford Mustang turned in front of a Chevy truck and collided at the intersection. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by Chatham EMS just to be checked out.

The Savannah Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Fire & Chatham EMS all responded to the scene.

Police directed traffic through the intersection while crews worked to clear the scene. The wreck has since been cleared and the intersection is back open to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

