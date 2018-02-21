Minor crash cleared after causing heavy delays on I-16 East near Chatham Pkwy

A minor crash caused delays on I-16 East near the Chatham Pkwy exit Wednesday morning.

Traffic appears to be moving now after a tow truck cleared the accident. There were no reported injuries.

INTERSTATE 16: Final car is being loaded on a wrecker. Should see a significant improvement soon.@WTOC11 — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) February 21, 2018

[8:38 AM] Minor crash near Chatham PKWY is contributing to delays on I-16 eastbound. Minor improvement from earlier. pic.twitter.com/VNFpqud1GG — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 21, 2018

