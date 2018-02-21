Most Wanted: 2/21/18

Every week, WTOC teams up with CrimeStoppers to help put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Savannah Police need your help finding Jernard Antwan Bacon. He is wanted for aggravated assault. He's 30-year-old, 6'2. and weighs 165 pounds.

Terrick Barice Griggs is also wanted by Savannah Police for aggravated assault. Griggs is 28-years-old, 5'9', and weighs 130 pounds.

Robert Bookter is wanted by Savannah Police for auto theft - larceny from yard. He is possibly traveling in a burgundy Pontiac Trans Am.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these men, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.