Annual Clothing Closet underway at Georgia Southern's Armstrong campus

The 6th annual Clothing Closet is being held Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Georgia Southern University's Armstrong campus in Savannah.

The event offers a chance for current students to pick out one business outfit for free. There will also be people offering advice on how to dress for success.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Student Union Ballroom.

