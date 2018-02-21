Crash causes turpentine spill on Hwy 84 in Allenhurst; lanes closed, residents evacuated

Some residents near Highway 84 at mile marker 2 in Allenhurst have been evacuated after a concrete truck rear-ended a tanker truck carrying roughly 4,000 gallons of turpentine. Highway 84 is currently closed in both directions in the area.

Residents near the area who were not evacuated have been asked to shelter in place.

GSP, Liberty Emergency Management, DOT, Walthourville FD and PD, Liberty SO, Motor Carrier Compliance Division are all on scene. It is unclear how long clean up will take.

Turpentine is oil distilled from the resin of trees -- usually pine trees -- that is frequently used on oil-base paints and varnishes.

When inhaled, the vapor from turpentine can damage to skin, eyes, lungs, the respiratory system and the central nervous system. It is also combustible.

