Coastal Empire, Lowcountry politicians take to Twitter to remember Billy Graham

Politicians took to Twitter Wednesday morning to praise Billy Graham, the televangelist who died at 99.
The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018
One of the greatest messengers of Christ has gone to his heavenly reward.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 21, 2018
Dr. Graham spread the good news to millions across the world and led a life beyond reproach.
"America's Pastor" @BillyGraham has been called home and we were blessed to have him on Earth for nearly a century. This picture taken some years ago in his NC home, w/my son Jim and Dan Cathy of Chick-fil-A & son Ross. Dan brought his trumpet that day & played for Rev. Graham. pic.twitter.com/H01R23czmk— Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) February 21, 2018
Reverend Billy Graham was truly “America’s pastor.” His work and dedication to Christ are an inspiration to many and will not soon be forgotten. Bonnie and I join the nation in lifting up the entire Graham family in prayer during this very difficult time.— David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) February 21, 2018
Sandra and I are saddened by the passing of Rev. Billy Graham. His leadership and service had a profound impact on many lives, and his faith helped many people strengthen their personal relationships with God.— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 21, 2018
Amy and I join the world in mourning the loss of #BillyGraham but thank God for his time on this earth and the ministry he brought to us all— Buddy Carter (@Buddy_Carter) February 21, 2018
#BillyGraham was a pastor to presidents and a guiding light for millions of Americans for more than half a century. He will be missed on Earth, and embraced in Heaven. #GoodAndFaithfulServant— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 21, 2018
Rev. Billy Graham dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, touching the lives of millions across the world. It is bittersweet to hear of his homegoing this morning, as he will be missed, but we know he is rejoicing with his Savior right now.— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 21, 2018
Saddened to learn of the passing of Billy Graham, but thankful for the life of this leader whose faith and service to the Lord touched an untold number of lives.— Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) February 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
