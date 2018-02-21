GHSA baseball finals returning to Savannah

The GHSA state baseball finals are returning to Savannah this May.

The GHSA announced Savannah's Grayson Stadium will be one of four locations hosting state championship series beginning May 21.

Rome's State Mutual Stadium, Macon's Luther Williams Field, and the University of Georgia's Foley Field will also be used. The GHSA will determine which sites will host which championships closer to time.

Grayson Stadium hosted the Class A-Private, Class AA, and Class AAAAA championships last season. Savannah Christian and Jeff Davis won titles in Savannah, while Wayne County lost to Loganville.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.