Tow-To-Go info for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Festival in Savannah

Tow-To-Go is back for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Savannah.

It starts on Friday, March 16 and ends at 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 18.

There is a toll-free phone number: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.