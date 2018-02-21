Good News: 2018 United Way fundraising campaign

The United Way of the Lowcountry is closing in on their goal and asking for one final push over the line.

United Way is about 85 percent of the way to reaching its goal for its 2018 fundraising campaign, but they still have work to do before the March 31 deadline.

They're trying to raise $2.53 million this year - money that will stay in Beaufort and Jasper counties and help the United Way focus on four priority areas: basic needs, education, health, and income family stability. While optimistic about reaching the goal, United Way of the Lowcountry is still seeking the public's help in getting there.

"What we want people to know is the United Way campaign is not about the money. It's about what those dollars can do to help our neighbors in Beaufort and Jasper counties, but also create positive, lasting change in our community," said Jaime Dailey-Vergara, United Way of the Lowcountry.

Donations can be made online here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.