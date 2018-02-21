Car runs into business in Richmond Hill - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Car runs into business in Richmond Hill

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -

A car ran into a building in Richmond Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

An employee at the CVS confirmed to WTOC that the store is closed after the incident. There is no official word on when the store will reopen.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

