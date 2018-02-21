Leadership Southeast Georgia 2018 class kicks off at Little St. Simons

Leadership Southeast Georgia - a premier regional leadership development program - held its first of five sessions at Little St. Simons Island in Glynn County.

Representatives of business, government, education, and nonprofit organizations in 10 Southeast Georgia counties have taken part in creating a network of leadership for regional community and economic development since 1999.

This year's participants were offered a glimpse of homeland security essentials on day one with a tour of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, which is the nation's largest provider of law enforcement training for all agencies that protect our homeland.

Day two of the program focused on examining communication preferences and styles as well as the impact on one's approach to leadership by taking the Myers Briggs Type Indicator.



The five-month program is designed to grow and inspire engaged community leaders to improve the overall quality of life in the area. The focus of the first session was to establish a roadmap for the Leadership Southeast Georgia experience while building relationships, exploring leadership concepts, and increasing participants' knowledge of the region.

The next session will be held in Bryan and Liberty counties.

