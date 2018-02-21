FL school walkouts spark conversation at local schools

As students in Florida participate in school walkouts and demonstrations concerning gun control, students in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are addressing their concerns.

In response to the walkouts, Savannah Arts Academy posted on Facebook:

Please be patient as we determine the safest plan for those students who are interested in participating. We want to hear what our children have to say but we want to follow the guidelines provided by the school and district. We will work diligently to keep parents and students safe and informed of any events planned - Savannah Arts Academy

The Beaufort County School System says administrators also understand students' concerns.

Our principals are going to work with students to brainstorm ideas that will let them express their concerns without disrupting school or leaving campus. - The Beaufort County School System

"History has shown that revolution only occurred when students took the lead," Chatham County Youth Commission Director Van Johnson said.

Johnson says the recent events in Florida have sparked the attention of youth commission members. He says the organization is led by high school students and it's their say if they want to participate in future demonstrations.

"Obviously, we want them to be responsible. We want them to think it out and have a plan and certainly to be respectful of the process, no matter what they do," Johnson added.

This week's youth commission meeting was the first meeting since the Parkland school shooting.

In addition to an open discussion about the school shooting, teens also heard from Chatham County Chief District Attorney Diane McLeod.

McLeod encouraged the students to speak up for those who are being bullied and to report suspicious activity to adults.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.