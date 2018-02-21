Wednesday's state basketball playoff scores (2/21/18)

Area scores from GHSA and GISA state basketball playoff games from Wednesday, February 21, 2018:

GHSA GIRLS:

Cook 27 Beach 56 F

Johnson 64 Monroe 57 F

Tucker 54 Bradwell Institute 35 F

Wayne Co. 40 Eagle's Landing 73 F

Pierce Co. 42 Peach Co. 53 F

Central-Macon 45 Tattnall Co. 54 F

Josey 75 Metter 43 F

Swainsboro 60 Laney 76 F

Woodville-Tompkins 40 Wheeler Co. 74 F

Emanuel Co. Institute 36 Pelham 62 F

Tattnall Square 36 Calvary Day 64 F

GISA BOYS:

Southwest Georgia 51 Memorial Day 48 F

Crisp 73 FPCA 61 F

Terrell 35 Robert Toombs 55 F

Frederica 52 Southland 60 F

Bulloch 66 Brookwood 60 F

Valwood 56 Pinewood Christian 48 F