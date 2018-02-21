Wednesday's state basketball playoff scores (2/21/18)

Area scores from GHSA and GISA state basketball playoff games from Wednesday, February 21, 2018:
GHSA GIRLS:
Cook 27 Beach 56 F
Johnson 64 Monroe 57 F
Tucker 54 Bradwell Institute 35 F
Wayne Co. 40 Eagle's Landing 73 F
Pierce Co. 42 Peach Co. 53 F
Central-Macon 45 Tattnall Co. 54 F
Josey 75 Metter 43 F
Swainsboro 60 Laney 76 F
Woodville-Tompkins 40 Wheeler Co. 74 F
Emanuel Co. Institute 36 Pelham 62 F
Tattnall Square 36 Calvary Day 64 F
GISA BOYS:
Southwest Georgia 51 Memorial Day 48 F
Crisp 73 FPCA 61 F
Terrell 35 Robert Toombs 55 F
Frederica 52 Southland 60 F
Bulloch 66 Brookwood 60 F
Valwood 56 Pinewood Christian 48 F
