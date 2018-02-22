Savannah traffic court canceled for Thursday due to IT issue

Traffic court will be canceled on Thursday, Feb. 22, in Savannah.

Due to a large docket and an ongoing IT issue the city is experiencing that is impacting the computer systems, court has been canceled. New subpoenas along with new court dates will be issued through the mail.

According to a press release sent out by the City of Savannah, the computer virus was discovered on February 9th. The release goes on to say there is no evidence that the malware attack has compromised any city data.

