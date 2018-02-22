Savannah traffic court canceled for Thursday due to IT issue

Cleanup efforts are underway at mile marker 2 near Highway 84 in Allenhurst after a concrete truck rear-ended a tanker truck carrying roughly 4,000 gallons of turpentine.More >>
Traffic court will be canceled on Thursday, Feb. 22, in Savannah. The city is experiencing an ongoing IT issue that is impacting the computer systems.More >>
The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.More >>
Area scores from GHSA and GISA state basketball playoff games from Wednesday, February 21, 2018More >>
Georgia moms are pushing for more laws on gun safety while gun shop owners pull back and say there are better solutions. Many ask, where is the line?More >>
