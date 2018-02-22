Student detained for bringing BB gun to Lady's Island Middle School

There was a bit of a scare at one Lowcountry middle school.

The principal of Lady's Island Middle School says a student brought a BB gun to school in his backpack on Tuesday.

The principal says they detained the student before he even made it into the building, took the weapon and then contacted authorities.

The school assures the student is being disciplined appropriately in accordance with the school code of conduct, and law enforcement is investigating how the student got the BB gun.

The following is the actual letters sent to parents regarding the incident:

